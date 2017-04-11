ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas Strip to get esports arena with Luxor club overhaul

The Associated Press
April 11, 2017 - 12:12 pm
 

The Las Vegas Strip is getting its first space dedicated for competitive gaming when the Luxor transforms its nightclub into a multi-level esports arena.

MGM Resorts International on Tuesday said work on the venue will begin in early June with the goal of opening in early 2018.

This will be the second esports arena in Las Vegas. The first one began hosting gamers in March in downtown Las Vegas.

The arenas are part of a trend that the casino industry hopes will attract the millennial crowd.

The arena at Luxor will occupy the space of the now-closed LAX nightclub. It will feature a competition stage, LED video wall, daily gaming stations, food and beverage options and a streaming and television-quality production studio.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

