107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Bally’s agrees to $4.6B buyout ahead of Tropicana implosion

The Tropicana is seen in the process of demolition on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, July 22, 2 ...
The Tropicana is seen in the process of demolition on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, July 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Tropicana is seen in the process of demolition on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, July 22, 2 ...
The Tropicana is seen in the process of demolition on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, July 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
A lone pedestrian outside the Venetian Macao Resort Hotel on April 10, 2020. (Inside Asian Gaming)
Las Vegas casino company content to wait on New York, Texas prospects
Dharma Nadendla (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police: Strip guest used bad check to gamble with $865K
Mirage volcano going soon as Hard Rock prep work begins
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Veg ...
High-end fashion brand opens store at Fontainebleau
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2024 - 1:23 pm
 
Updated July 25, 2024 - 1:27 pm

The impending implosion of the Tropicana casino-hotel is still a few months away, but one of the companies involved just made an explosive move.

Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp. announced Thursday it has accepted a buyout offer from Standard General LP, the company’s largest shareholder, for a reported $4.6 billion. New York-based Standard General is a hedge fund managed by Bally’s Chairman Soo Kim.

The merger agreement combines Bally’s Corp. with regional gaming operator The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc., which was already part of Standard General’s portfolio.

Bally’s was the casino operator of the now-shuttered Tropicana Las Vegas, which closed on April 2. The immediate impact on the future of the former Tropicana site remains unclear following Thursday’s announcement, although a demolition of the remaining structures is scheduled to take place in early October, according to Clark County records.

Bally’s and land-owner Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. have stated their intention to construct a new casino-hotel somewhere on the 35-acre site at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. The two parties have also agreed to commit up to 9 acres for the construction of a new baseball stadium for Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics.

In a press release, Bally’s said the Standard General deal offers stockholders $18.25 per share, which represents a 71 percent premium over the company’s 30-day average price per share. Alternatively, shareholders can choose to keep their investment in the company, which will remain publicly traded.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or follow him on X at AC_Danzis.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Could a Chicago casino project be a template for developing Tropicana site?
recommend 2
Tropicana operators take the next step toward implosion
recommend 3
Tropicana blast permit reveals potential fall implosion time frame
recommend 4
Bookings open for Paris Las Vegas’ balcony rooms overlooking Strip
recommend 5
Strip pedestrian bridges set to temporarily close for Tropicana demolition
recommend 6
‘Sad’ goodbyes as last Mirage hotel guests depart