Bally’s agrees to $4.6B buyout ahead of Tropicana implosion

The Tropicana is seen in the process of demolition on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, July 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The impending implosion of the Tropicana casino-hotel is still a few months away, but one of the companies involved just made an explosive move.

Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp. announced Thursday it has accepted a buyout offer from Standard General LP, the company’s largest shareholder, for a reported $4.6 billion. New York-based Standard General is a hedge fund managed by Bally’s Chairman Soo Kim.

The merger agreement combines Bally’s Corp. with regional gaming operator The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc., which was already part of Standard General’s portfolio.

Bally’s was the casino operator of the now-shuttered Tropicana Las Vegas, which closed on April 2. The immediate impact on the future of the former Tropicana site remains unclear following Thursday’s announcement, although a demolition of the remaining structures is scheduled to take place in early October, according to Clark County records.

Bally’s and land-owner Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. have stated their intention to construct a new casino-hotel somewhere on the 35-acre site at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. The two parties have also agreed to commit up to 9 acres for the construction of a new baseball stadium for Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics.

In a press release, Bally’s said the Standard General deal offers stockholders $18.25 per share, which represents a 71 percent premium over the company’s 30-day average price per share. Alternatively, shareholders can choose to keep their investment in the company, which will remain publicly traded.

