100°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Athletics

A’s Las Vegas stadium financing, construction plan set to be unveiled

An artist's rendering of the Oakland Athletics planned Las Vegas ballpark. (Courtesy Athletics)
An artist's rendering of the Oakland Athletics planned Las Vegas ballpark. (Courtesy Athletics)
More Stories
A pedestrian walks beneath a bridge as demolition continues on the Tropicana in preparation for ...
Strip pedestrian bridges set to temporarily close for Tropicana demolition
An artist's rendering of the Oakland Athletics planned Las Vegas ballpark. (Courtesy Athletics)
A’s strike out in effort to intervene in Strip ballpark lawsuit
An artist's rendering of the Oakland Athletics planned Las Vegas ballpark. (Athletics)
Las Vegas residents to offer input in Athletics’ stadium planning
Vegas, Athletics ballpark may benefit if MLB alters playoff format
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2024 - 8:41 pm
 

The Oakland Athletics’ draft development agreement is on the agenda for Thursday’s Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting.

The development agreement will break down how the stadium will be financed by the A’s and the construction plan for the 33,000-seat stadium, to be built on a portion of the 35-acre Tropicana site.

It will mark the introduction of the fourth and final agreement the A’s need to strike with the stadium authority in order to make the $380 million in public funding available to the team for the planned $1.5 billion ballpark, as required by Senate Bill 1.

An updated draft of the nonrelocation agreement is also slated to be presented during next week’s meeting. A draft lease agreement was presented last year and still needs to be approved by the board, while the community benefits agreement was already approved earlier this year.

The A’s plan to relocate to Las Vegas for the 2028 MLB season, with plans for construction to begin on the team’s Las Vegas Strip ballpark scheduled to begin in April. With this year being the final season for the A’s at the Coliseum in Oakland, the team will play temporarily in Sacramento at a minor league ballpark for the 2025-2027 seasons.

Bally’s Corp., who owns the Tropicana, is demolishing the former Rat Pack-era hotel, with plans to implode the two towers in October. Bally’s Corp. earlier this week applied for an implosion permit from Clark County.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fans walk to their seats before the start of a baseball game, April 2, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. ...
Oakland selling its half of Coliseum as A’s plan Las Vegas move
The Associated Press

The city of Oakland is selling its share of the Coliseum — home to the departing Oakland Athletics — to a local Black development group for at least $105 million, Mayor Sheng Thao announced Wednesday.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Las Vegas residents to offer input in Athletics’ stadium planning
recommend 2
A’s strike out in effort to intervene in Strip ballpark lawsuit
recommend 3
Vegas, Athletics ballpark may benefit if MLB alters playoff format
recommend 4
Strip pedestrian bridges set to temporarily close for Tropicana demolition
recommend 5
2nd annual NBA Cup semifinals, championship dates announced