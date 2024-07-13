A’s Las Vegas stadium financing, construction plan set to be unveiled

The development agreement will break down how the stadium will be financed by the A’s and the construction plan for the Strip stadium,.

The Oakland Athletics’ draft development agreement is on the agenda for Thursday’s Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting.

The development agreement will break down how the stadium will be financed by the A’s and the construction plan for the 33,000-seat stadium, to be built on a portion of the 35-acre Tropicana site.

It will mark the introduction of the fourth and final agreement the A’s need to strike with the stadium authority in order to make the $380 million in public funding available to the team for the planned $1.5 billion ballpark, as required by Senate Bill 1.

An updated draft of the nonrelocation agreement is also slated to be presented during next week’s meeting. A draft lease agreement was presented last year and still needs to be approved by the board, while the community benefits agreement was already approved earlier this year.

The A’s plan to relocate to Las Vegas for the 2028 MLB season, with plans for construction to begin on the team’s Las Vegas Strip ballpark scheduled to begin in April. With this year being the final season for the A’s at the Coliseum in Oakland, the team will play temporarily in Sacramento at a minor league ballpark for the 2025-2027 seasons.

Bally’s Corp., who owns the Tropicana, is demolishing the former Rat Pack-era hotel, with plans to implode the two towers in October. Bally’s Corp. earlier this week applied for an implosion permit from Clark County.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.