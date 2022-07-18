Man accused of causing panic on Strip appears in court

The man accused of shattering a glass door at the MGM Grand, causing a false report of an active shooter on the Las Vegas Strip, appeared in court Monday.

Las Vegas Metro patrols the Strip on Saturday, July 16, 2022, Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The man accused of shattering a glass door at the MGM Grand, causing a false report of an active shooter on the Las Vegas Strip, appeared in court Monday and is scheduled for another hearing Wednesday.

Thompson Bradley, who turned 42 on Sunday, remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, according to court records. He is facing a misdemeanor charge of destroying property valued at between $250 and $5,000.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, the Metropolitan Police Department received reports of gunfire in the MGM Grand valet area, police said in a news release.

Officers responded and learned that a glass door had been shattered in the valet area, causing a loud sound. It was found that a man had thrown a large rock through a glass door, police said.

One person had minor injuries after falling down during the panic, Metro Capt. Branden Clarkson said, but no one was transported to a hospital.

Clarkson said people fleeing the area and saying there was a shooting “created a chain reaction of information.”

