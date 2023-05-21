Man pursued by police leaps into Bellagio fountains

The Bellagio was forced to shut down its famous fountains so police could extract a man who jumped into the artificial lake.

After a man sought by police on the Las Vegas Strip jumped into the Bellagio’s fountains Saturday, the hotel was forced to shut down its famous fountains so police officers could fish him out.

At 5:43 p.m., officers attempted to stop the man outside the hotel’s fountains when he leaped into the water, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Lt. Jesse Kommel-Bernstein.

Bellagio officials turned off the high-rising fountains before officers went in and extracted the man and placed him under arrest, Kommel-Bernstein said.

Additional details about the man’s identity and arrest were not immediately available Saturday.

