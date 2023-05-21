80°F
The Strip

Man pursued by police leaps into Bellagio fountains

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2023 - 8:12 pm
 
Fire erupts during the debut of a new water show based on "Game of Thrones" at the Bellagio Fou ...
Fire erupts during the debut of a new water show based on "Game of Thrones" at the Bellagio Fountains on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. Financial giant Blackstone bought the resort for $4.2 billion in fall 2019, in a deal that did not produce any real estate transfer taxes. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a man sought by police on the Las Vegas Strip jumped into the Bellagio’s fountains Saturday, the hotel was forced to shut down its famous fountains so police officers could fish him out.

At 5:43 p.m., officers attempted to stop the man outside the hotel’s fountains when he leaped into the water, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Lt. Jesse Kommel-Bernstein.

Bellagio officials turned off the high-rising fountains before officers went in and extracted the man and placed him under arrest, Kommel-Bernstein said.

Additional details about the man’s identity and arrest were not immediately available Saturday.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

