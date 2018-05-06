MegaBucks player wins $11M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

A MegaBucks player won more than $11 million Saturday night at a Las Vegas Strip resort.
IGT Jackpots, which operates MegaBucks, announced shortly after 11:20 p.m. Saturday that an unidentified player won $11,183,715.84 at Paris Las Vegas.
A request for comment Sunday morning to Caesars Entertainment Corp., who owns Paris Las Vegas, was not immediately returned.
Further details were not available Sunday.
