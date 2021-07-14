No injuries in hotel room fire at Luxor on Las Vegas Strip

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire in a hotel room at the Luxor on Wednesday afternoon.

A mattress fire in a 12th-floor rooms was extinguished by automatic sprinklers on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A construction crew works on road improvements adjacent to the Luxor along the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crews were called to the casino, 3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, around 3 p.m. and found that water was flowing from fire sprinklers on the 12th floor, the department said in a statement.

When they got to the room, crews found an extinguished mattress fire that had been contained by the room’s sprinklers, and the woman staying in the room refused medical treatment. No injuries were reported, the department said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

