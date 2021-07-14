103°F
The Strip

No injuries in hotel room fire at Luxor on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2021 - 4:56 pm
 
A mattress fire in a 12th-floor rooms was extinguished by automatic sprinklers on Wednesday, Ju ...
A mattress fire in a 12th-floor rooms was extinguished by automatic sprinklers on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A construction crew works on road improvements adjacent to the Luxor along the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire in a hotel room at the Luxor on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the casino, 3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, around 3 p.m. and found that water was flowing from fire sprinklers on the 12th floor, the department said in a statement.

When they got to the room, crews found an extinguished mattress fire that had been contained by the room’s sprinklers, and the woman staying in the room refused medical treatment. No injuries were reported, the department said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

