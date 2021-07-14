No injuries in hotel room fire at Luxor on Las Vegas Strip
The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire in a hotel room at the Luxor on Wednesday afternoon.
The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire in a hotel room at the Luxor on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews were called to the casino, 3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, around 3 p.m. and found that water was flowing from fire sprinklers on the 12th floor, the department said in a statement.
When they got to the room, crews found an extinguished mattress fire that had been contained by the room’s sprinklers, and the woman staying in the room refused medical treatment. No injuries were reported, the department said.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.