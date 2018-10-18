Police officer suffers minor injury in Las Vegas Strip hit, run

Las Vegas police are searching for a vehicle that struck an officer Wednesday night on the Strip.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The officer was struck while responding to a traffic problem about 11:40 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard South near Elvis Presley Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims said.

When the officer stopped his motorcycle near the intersection, another vehicle sideswiped him and then fled the scene, Sims said. The officer suffered a minor injury to his ankle.

Police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run, Sims said. Police are still searching for the driver of the other vehicle.

