Protest underway on Las Vegas Strip for Daunte Wright

A protest is underway Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip in solidarity with recent protests in Minnesota following the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Protesters gather in front of the Fountains of Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A protest is underway Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip in solidarity with recent protests in Minnesota following the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Enough is Enough was set to begin at 7 p.m. in front of the Fountains of Bellagio, according to a flyer circulated by organizers.

”Vegas STANDS with Daunte Wright, his family and Minneapolis!” organizing group More Than A Hashtag Las Vegas wrote in a statement on Twitter. “UNTIL these Police are held accountable for their actions we will NOT stop!”

Wright was fatally shot Sunday by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop and attempted arrest for an outstanding warrant in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis.

Potter was later arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter. She was released on bail after her hearing Friday.

CNN reported at least 100 people were arrested Friday night after a sixth night of protests outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

The protest comes one day after a public review of the four officers who fatally shot Jorge Gomez outside a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Las Vegas June 1. Police initially said Gomez was raising a gun at officers, but video released in February shows Gomez’ hands were empty as he ran away from police, who shot him 19 times.

In the coming weeks, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson will make a final decision regarding the prosecution of the four officers.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.