Relive memories of original Wet ‘n’ Wild on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
Happy first day of summer, Las Vegas! As the city endures triple-digit temperatures, many turn to water parks as a way to get some relief from the heat.
Those who have grown up in Las Vegas or have lived in the valley for a while will recall the Wet ‘n’ Wild water park in southwest Las Vegas isn’t the city’s original Wet ‘n’ Wild park. The attraction’s first home was on the Las Vegas Strip, next to the old Sahara, now SLS Las Vegas.
The original Wet ‘n’ Wild closed for good in 2004, and the land where it was located has yet to be redeveloped.
Relive some memories of Wet ‘n’ Wild on the Strip with our photo gallery above.
