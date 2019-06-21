Relive memories of original Wet ‘n’ Wild on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

Happy first day of summer, Las Vegas! As the city endures triple-digit temperatures, many turn to water parks as a way to get some relief from the heat.

Visitors ride the Raging Rapids ride at Wet 'n' Wild on Las Vegas Boulevard in 1988. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Crowds enjow the water and sun at Wet'n'Wild on Las Vegas Boulevard in 1988. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A rider hits the water after sliding down a ride at at Wet'n'Wild on Las Vegas Boulevard in 1988. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Guests float down the lazy river at Wet'n'Wild on Las Vegas Boulevard in 1988. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Attendees try to race to the top of the Bubble Up attraction at Wet'n'Wild on Las Vegas Boulevard in 1990. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Attendees take cool off in the wave pool at Wet 'n' Wild on Las Vegas Boulevard in 1989. (Don Euoff/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wet'n'Wild attendees line up at the snack bar in 1968. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests enjoy a ride at Wet 'n' Wild on Las Vegas Boulevard in 1989. (Don Euoff/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lifeguard Natalie Murphy watches guests who are enjoying the lazy river at Wet 'n' Wild on Las Vegas Boulevard. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests keep cool by enjoying various activities at Wet 'n' Wild on Las Vegas Boulevard in 1985. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wet'n'Wild attendees enjoy the lazy river in 1985. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two riders race to the bottom on a slide at Wet'n'Wild on Las Vegas Boulevard in 1988. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests watch as a man slides to the bottom on a slide at Wet'n'Wild on Las Vegas Boulevard in 1985. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests hit the water after completing a slide at Wet'n'Wild on Las Vegas Boulevard in 1989. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Riders carry innertubes to the top of a ride at Wet'n'Wild on Las Vegas Boulevard. (Dan Euoff/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Children play in the kids area of Wet'n'Wild on Las Vegas Boulevard. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

An aerial view of Wet'n'Wild on Las Vegas Boulevard in 1985. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Friends talk to each other through a waterfall at Wet'n'Wild on Las Vegas Boulevard during a special Jerry Lewis Labor Day telethon party. (Toru Kawana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Those who have grown up in Las Vegas or have lived in the valley for a while will recall the Wet ‘n’ Wild water park in southwest Las Vegas isn’t the city’s original Wet ‘n’ Wild park. The attraction’s first home was on the Las Vegas Strip, next to the old Sahara, now SLS Las Vegas.

The original Wet ‘n’ Wild closed for good in 2004, and the land where it was located has yet to be redeveloped.

Relive some memories of Wet ‘n’ Wild on the Strip with our photo gallery above.

