Reno man struck by RTC bus on Las Vegas Strip dies

A Reno man died Saturday, one week after being struck by an RTC bus in front of the Bellagio, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Jeffrey Pieters, 49, died at University Medical Center from the multiple blunt force injuries he suffered in the March 2 crash, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Las Vegas police have said that Pieters was struck by the bus while standing in the roadway of Las Vegas Boulevard South in front of the Bellagio fountains.

His death, which marked the 19th traffic death investigated this year by the Metropolitan Police Department, remained under investigation Tuesday.

