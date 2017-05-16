ad-fullscreen
The Strip

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas begins paid parking

By Richard N. Velotta Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2017 - 9:40 am
 

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Tuesday became the 23rd Strip property to charge customers to park in visits to resorts.

The property announced last year that it would implement a paid-parking plan, but was unclear on when it would begin. In late March and early April, crews began installing gates and pay stations at the property with a plan of having it operational by late April.

On Tuesday, customers using valet began paying $13 to $18 a day while self-parking customers paid $7 to $10 a day. The first hour of self-parking is free. Top-tier members of Cosmopolitan’s Identity membership and rewards club get free parking.

Nevada residents, representatives of the military and AAA members won’t get a break from fees.

The Cosmopolitan joined 12 MGM Resorts International, eight Caesars Entertainment and two Wynn Las Vegas Strip resorts to begin some form of paid parking. Wynn only charges for valet parking and Caesars properties are the only ones that enable local residents to park for free by scanning the barcode on the back of a Nevada driver’s license.

