The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan to return in November

Guests will be able to skate and enjoy warm cocktails, s’mores and snow showers.

Fire pits are available around the ice skating rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which reopens in November at the Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino. (Kirvin Doak Communications)

The ice skating rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will reopen in November at the Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino. (Kirvin Doak Communications)

People enjoy some skating on the ice rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pool season is officially coming to an end, and The Ice Rink at the The Cosmopolitan is almost here to help welcome in the holiday season.

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan will reopen Nov. 15 for skaters of all ages. Guests will also be able to enjoy fire pits near the rink, s’mores and warm, seasonal cocktails (skate and drink responsibly).

The 4,200-square-foot rink with real ice will be open until Jan. 2 .

For those who want to reminisce on the legendary 2019 valley snowstorm, snow showers at the rink will occur every 30 minutes from Nov. 15 through Dec. 18 on Friday through Sunday from 7 to 11 p.m., and during the same time frame Wednesday through Sunday from Dec. 19 through Jan. 2. On Nov. 24 and 25, and on Dec. 24 and 25, the snow showers will occur from 7 p.m. until midnight. (It’s almost the same as the real thing, right?)

Skate rentals, which include all-day skating access, are $30 and $20 for locals, first responders with valid ID and military Monday through Thursday. Skate aids are $15 for 60 minutes. Skaters must sign a waiver before going on the ice.

Special events throughout the season include Date Skate nights where a movie will be shown on Mondays, Tuesdays, Christmas Eve and Christmas day. The Marquee Nightclub will take over on Nov. 20 and 27, and on Dec. 4, 11 and 18 with carnival performers and live DJs.

Details on hours of operation and other special events can be found on The Cosmopolitan’s website.

