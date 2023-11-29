When will the Strip be back to normal?

Strip attractions are slowly returning to normal from the Formula One race with trees returning to the Bellagio and a promise that gondoliers will be back in front of The Venetian by early December.

Workers began removing fencing around the Formula One race track near the Fountains of Bellagio, on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Replacement fir trees sit in crates on Bellagio property, apparently for being planted or re-potted in time for Christmas. The iconic Bellagio trees were removed this summer for improved Formula One race viewing. (Photo submitted to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Strip attractions are slowly returning to normal from the Formula One race with trees returning to the area in front of Bellagio and a promise that gondoliers will be back to the lagoon in front of The Venetian by early December.

It’s still unclear how long it will take for the three-story grandstands and luxury boxes that block the view of the Bellagio fountains from Las Vegas Boulevard will be dismantled so that visitors can see the fountain shows from the Strip.

A spokesperson from The Venetian Resort said Tuesday that if all goes as planned the viewing platform that was built over the outdoor lagoon will be removed and singing gondoliers back soon.

“With the completion of the Formula One race, we are working to restore the resort exterior to its iconic picturesque Italian motif, which includes the outdoor gondola experience,” an emailed statement from The Venetian said. “We anticipate the outdoor gondolas will be ready for guests in early December. The indoor gondola experience is still available on Level 2 of the resort.”

Farther south on the Strip, MGM Resorts International has indicated it plans to dismantle the structure that housed the Bellagio Fountain Club for F1 fans and store it in a parking garage until the 2024 race.

The grandstands and boxes were built and trees removed to provide better sightlines for race fans.

As of Monday night, some fir trees within crates had been moved to the front of Bellagio.

“The timeline and specific species of the streetside trees are still being determined,” MGM’s Krystal Webb said in a Monday evening email. “The trees along the lakeside should be back by the end of the year, which has previously been reported.”

The company did not respond to an inquiry about how long it would take to remove the Fountain Club viewing structure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

