Top 10 recommendations for the week of Feb. 4-10

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates another drive ending tackle versus the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Oakland won the game 17-10. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

SPORTS

1. Pro Bowl

There will be a bevy of firsts at this year’s Pro Bowl: First time in Vegas; the first time four Raiders standouts have made the cut for the NFL’s all-star squad (defensive end Maxx Crosby, linebacker Denzel Perryman, reciver Hunter Renfro and punter A.J. Cole); and a whole lot of first downs (defense is often largely optional; who wants to rattle teeth during an exhibition game?). So, who’s going to win this year, the AFC or NFC? Who cares?! The game is not about the outcome, but about watching some of football’s best play like they’re in the schoolyard again, when the only thing that mattered was having fun. See the game at noon Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $99 at ticketmaster.com.

– Jason Bracelin

BALLET

2. ‘Two World Premieres’

Nevada Ballet Theatre is presenting two world premieres in a program known as, um, “Two World Premieres.” Choreographers Trey McIntyre and Lauren Lovette will debut their new works, while selections from choreographer Krista Baker will be presented. See it at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $30.95 at thesmithcenter.com.

– Christopher Lawrence

FESTIVAL

3. Desert Breeze Spring Festival

Spring soon will, well, spring, and what better way to celebrate it and the Lunar New Year than at Desert Breeze Community Center’s first-ever Spring Festival? The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday is to feature performances, arts and crafts and food vendors. Admission is free. 8275 Spring Mountain Road, 702-455-8334.

– John Przybys

INDIE

4. Dinosaur Jr., Built to Spill

It’ll be guitars for days — nay, weeks! — when indie rockers Dinosaur Jr. and Built to Spill team up for a one-off show in Vegas. The former favors dissonance, feedback and grand swells of volume, the latter intricate guitar interplay that builds towering walls of sound brick by brick. Your ears will ring until Memorial Day. See them at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $35 at brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

– Jason Bracelin

COUNTRY

5. Garth Brooks

It’s the whole addition-by-subtraction thing, but with a much larger belt buckle: Last time he was in town, Garth Brooks played to over 65,000 fans at a sold-out Allegiant Stadium. This go-round, he’s downsizing to the 5,200-capacity Dolby Live for a pair of special small hall (by his standards) shows. Brooks did something similar at Nashville’s 2,300-seat Ryman Auditorium in November, where he played a covers-heavy set that excavated his roots as a songwriter and performer, with Brooks airing some of his favorite tunes by Billy Joel, Bob Seger, James Taylor, Randy Travis and others. One thing that may stay constant from Brooks’ previous visit to Vegas to this one: Look for him and wife Trisha Yearwood to again bring the house down with a cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow.” See Brooks at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The shows are sold out, but resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

– Jason Bracelin

CULTURE

6. First Friday

Tara Banfield, a self-taught contemporary oil painter, will be the featured artist at this month’s First Friday. In addition, the downtown arts festival’s art walk at Boulder Avenue and First Street will include the work of about 60 artists and craftspeople. Food and drink will be available. A celebration of the Lunar New Year begins a 6 p.m. And Jazzy Cadiente and friends will take the main stage at 8 p.m. The party runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday. Visit ffflv.org for more information.

– John Przybys

CLASSICAL

7. ‘Let Music Light the Way’

Performances by the Las Vegas Academy Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Chorus and Philharmonic Orchestra will highlight “Let Music Light the Way,” a Tuesday concert at The Smith Center. The program will feature pieces by Jake Runestad and John Rutter and the world premiere of the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts alma mater, composed by alumnus and Music Conservatory faculty member Jorge Machain. Daniel Emmet, “America’s Got Talent” finalist, also will share the stage with students. The concert begins at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $15 at thesmithcenter.com.

– John Przybys

ROCK

8. Sammy Hagar and Friends

The rocker best remembered for his stint as frontman of Van Halen, but whose extensive rock ’n’ roll resume also ranges from Montrose to Chickenfoot and now The Circle, continues his residency at The Strat with shows Wednesday and Feb. 11 and 12. Tickets start at $100 thestrat.com/entertainment, and showtime is 9 p.m.

– John Przybys

SHOWROOM

9. ‘Legends in Concert’

Once again, you won’t be able to spend your weekend with Adele at Caesars Palace, because — who knows, really. But you can see her — kinda — this weekend in “Legends in Concert.” As part of the long-running show’s new diva-centric lineup, Janae Longo will perform as the “Chasing Pavements” singer, in addition to tribute artists appearing as Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and Cher, plus the iconic Frank Marino as Joan Rivers. See it at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays to Mondays at the Tropicana. Tickets start at $59.99 at legendsinconcert.com.

– Christopher Lawrence

WORDS

10. ‘Love in the Dunes’ reading

This anthology, 12th in the annual Las Vegas Writes series, is subtitled “Las Vegas Writers on Passion and Heartbreak.” Never not a timely topic in a city that finds ever new ways to complicate the meaning of “many splendored thing.” Just in time for Valentines Day, too. Authors include such local mainstays as Nicholas Russell, Heather Lang-Cassera and Brett Riley. Free; 6:30 p.m. Thursday; thewritersblock.org.

– Scott Dickensheets

