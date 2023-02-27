46°F
Local

Top-ranked tower climber repeats Strat win, tying record time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2023 - 9:25 pm
 
Updated February 26, 2023 - 9:30 pm
Soh Wai Ching, 28, of Malaysia, climbs a flight the final of stairs Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, to w ...
Soh Wai Ching, 28, of Malaysia, climbs a flight the final of stairs Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, to win the Scale the Strat competition in Las Vegas, Nevada. He tied the record of 6 minutes and 46 seconds. (Cashman Photo)

The top-ranked tower runner in the world has claimed another victory and tied a course record.

Soh Wai Ching, 28, of Malaysia, took 6 minutes and 46 seconds to Scale the Strat on Sunday. He also won in 2022 with as time of 6:57.

Alexis Trujillo of Mexico set the 6:46 record with his win in 2020.

More than 600 runners participated to climb all 108 floors and 1,455 steps at the Strat Hotel & Casino to raise money for the American Lung Association.

The annual “Fight For Air” stair climb is the American Lung Association in Nevada’s major annual fundraiser and helps fund the nonprofit’s lung health education, advocacy and research efforts.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

