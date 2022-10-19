66°F
1 killed, 1 injured in northwest Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2022 - 8:28 am
 
(Review-Journal file)
One person was killed and another was critically injured in a crash Wednesday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

A vehicle struck a tree at 6:39 a.m. on the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

One person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead while another person was hospitalized in critical condition, Gordon said.

Centennial Center at West Ann Road was closed while officers investigated the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

