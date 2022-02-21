11-vehicle crash near Boulder City injures 9

A Monday morning crash involving about a dozen vehicles on U.S. 95 near Boulder City injured nine people, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

An 11-vehicle wreck was reported Monday morning on south lanes of the U.S. Highway 95 near Boulder City. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The injured were hospitalized with injuries not deemed life-threatening, the Highway Patrol wrote on Twitter.

The 11-vehicle wreck was reported about 11:30 a.m. on south lanes of the highway, near mile marker 50, near a solar panel farm, the Highway Patrol said.

Travel lanes in that direction were shut down, and being diverted through Kingman, Ariz.. Vehicles traveling north were being detoured through Nipton Road, the Highway Patrol said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

