12-mile backup reported on southbound I-15 near Primm

(Nevada Department of Transportation via FASTCam)

As Las Vegas shows signs of reawakening a year after pandemic began, southbound Interstate 15 is showing its usual signs of visitors returning to California after an extended weekend.

A 12-mile backup at the Nevada-California border was reported just before 1:30 p.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Twitter account.

The extended commute is expected to worsen in a couple of months.

An $11 million project to repave a 16-mile stretch of Interstate 15 southbound will begin in May, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced this month.

