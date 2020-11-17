56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Traffic

2 crashes on US 95 snarl morning rush

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2020 - 7:14 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Commuters were facing long delays on U.S. Highway 95 Tuesday morning due to a pair of traffic crashes.

Traffic was snarled, slowed to barely a crawl due to the first crash in the highway’s southbound lanes at Charleston Boulevard. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada initially said at 5:38 a.m. two lanes were blocked due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. By 7 a.m. as that crash was clearing, there was another crash reported on U.S. 95 at Tropicana Avenue. Traffic throughout the corridor was still moving very slowly.

The Nevada Highway Patrol could not immediately be reached for comment in regards to details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
2
World’s most expensive coin a life changer for Las Vegas man
World’s most expensive coin a life changer for Las Vegas man
3
Special election could decide close Clark County Commission race
Special election could decide close Clark County Commission race
4
Station Casinos inches closer to building casino on long-dormant land
Station Casinos inches closer to building casino on long-dormant land
5
Cirque, Vegas staple ‘Zumanity’ closing after 17 years
Cirque, Vegas staple ‘Zumanity’ closing after 17 years
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST