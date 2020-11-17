2 crashes on US 95 snarl morning rush

Commuters were facing long delays on U.S. Highway 95 Tuesday morning due to a pair of traffic crashes.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic was snarled, slowed to barely a crawl due to the first crash in the highway’s southbound lanes at Charleston Boulevard. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada initially said at 5:38 a.m. two lanes were blocked due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. By 7 a.m. as that crash was clearing, there was another crash reported on U.S. 95 at Tropicana Avenue. Traffic throughout the corridor was still moving very slowly.

The Nevada Highway Patrol could not immediately be reached for comment in regards to details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.