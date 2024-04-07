55°F
2 dead after morning crash on I-11

Cameras show police activity on Interstate 11 near Boulder City after a fatal crash on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2024 - 8:09 am
 
Updated April 7, 2024 - 8:20 am

Two people are dead after a fatal crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 11.

The interstate is closed in both directions I-11 from U.S. Highway 95/I-11 Junction to Boulder City Parkway, Nevada State Police said.

Police said the interstate will be closed for several hours for the investigation,.

Police said the crash, which involved two vehicles, occured around 6:53 a.m. Sunday. A man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

