2 dead after morning crash on I-11

A man and woman are dead after a crash on Interstate 11 around 6:53 a.m. Sunday.

Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 2 Las Vegas teens

$3.3M awarded to improve traffic safety in Las Vegas Valley

Cameras show police activity on Interstate 11 near Boulder City after a fatal crash on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Two people are dead after a fatal crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 11.

The interstate is closed in both directions I-11 from U.S. Highway 95/I-11 Junction to Boulder City Parkway, Nevada State Police said.

Police said the interstate will be closed for several hours for the investigation,.

Police said the crash, which involved two vehicles, occured around 6:53 a.m. Sunday. A man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.