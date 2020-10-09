224-mile detour possible for trucks on I-15 between Las Vegas and Utah

Work will kick off at 6 a.m. Monday on I-15 northbound in the Virgin River Gorge between Mesquite and St. George, Utah, and run through Nov. 13.

Traffic backs up on southbound Interstate 15 in the Virgin River Gorge between Mesquite and St. George, Utah. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bridge work on Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Utah will result in monthlong traffic delays, including a 224-mile detour for wide loads.

Work on I-15 northbound in the Virgin River Gorge between Mesquite and St. George, Utah, will kick off at 6 a.m. Monday and run through Nov. 13, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

I-15 northbound will be narrowed to one lane at milepost 22 (between Cedar Pocket Road and Black Rock Road). Southbound I-15 will not be affected by this work.

The stretch of road saw similar traffic impacts when a $6.4 million bridge deck project took place over the course of a year, beginning in 2019 and ending in the spring.

Any vehicle wider than 10 feet will be required to take a 224-mile detour while traveling northbound, consisting of U.S. Highway 93, state Route 319 and Utah Route 56 between Las Vegas and Cedar City, Utah. Motorists will travel through Crystal Springs and Panaca on the detour.

“Due to the Virgin River Gorge terrain and the narrow width of I-15, crews must reduce the width of the travel lanes which prohibits the passage of wideload trucks through the construction zone while they repair damage to the bridge caused by a vehicle accident,” ADOT said in a statement.

