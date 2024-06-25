106°F
25-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in west valley

Motorist dies week after southeast valley collision
June 25, 2024 - 3:46 pm
 
Updated June 25, 2024 - 4:26 pm

A motorcyclist who police said was “traveling too fast for conditions” was killed after a crash at West Flamingo Road and U.S. Highway 95 about 7:20 p.m. Friday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Tristan Warren Ruble, 25, of Las Vegas was transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a black 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling westbound on Flamingo Road in the far right turn lane entered the U.S. 95 northbound on-ramp, a Highway Patrol news release said. The motorcyclist, who was driving on a curve, struck the left concrete median wall and was ejected, troopers said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 34 fatal crashes resulting in 42 fatalities in 2024, according to the news release.

An earleir version of this story said the crash was on East Flamingo Road.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

