At least one killed in separate crashes in the Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2021 - 6:24 am
 
Updated September 27, 2021 - 7:14 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one person was killed and several others injured in separate crashes early Monday in the Las Vegas Valley.

A two-vehicle crash sent multiple people to the hospital and closed an east Las Vegas intersection early Monday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Travis Cunningham said the crash happened at approximately 2 a.m. at Charleston and Lamb boulevards.

“Several people were transported to area hospitals from both vehicles involved and the intersection will remain closed for the time being,” Cunningham said in a text at 6 a.m. “Due to the extent of injuries, LVMPD’s Fatal Detail has responded and investigators are on scene.”

Cunningham said a driver was killed when their vehicle crashed at 4 a.m. at the intersection of Durango Drive and Wigwam Avenue fatal detectives were already there at that crash scene as well.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

