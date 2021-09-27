At least one killed in separate crashes in the Las Vegas Valley
At least one person was killed and several others injured in separate crashes early Monday in the Las Vegas Valley.
A two-vehicle crash sent multiple people to the hospital and closed an east Las Vegas intersection early Monday.
Las Vegas police Lt. Travis Cunningham said the crash happened at approximately 2 a.m. at Charleston and Lamb boulevards.
“Several people were transported to area hospitals from both vehicles involved and the intersection will remain closed for the time being,” Cunningham said in a text at 6 a.m. “Due to the extent of injuries, LVMPD’s Fatal Detail has responded and investigators are on scene.”
Cunningham said a driver was killed when their vehicle crashed at 4 a.m. at the intersection of Durango Drive and Wigwam Avenue fatal detectives were already there at that crash scene as well.
