Cement truck rollover forces road closures in western Las Vegas Valley

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
January 22, 2025 - 10:43 am
 

A cement truck has rolled over Wednesday morning in the western Las Vegas Valley, forcing road closures.

The crash occurred just after 9:20 a.m. on eastbound Cheyenne Road, east of the 215 Beltway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol social media account.

Both eastbound Cheyenne and the 215 off-ramp will be closed for an undetermined time. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

