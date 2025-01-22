Cement truck rollover forces road closures in western Las Vegas Valley

A cement truck has rolled over Wednesday morning in the western Las Vegas Valley, forcing road closures.

The crash occurred just after 9:20 a.m. on eastbound Cheyenne Road, east of the 215 Beltway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol social media account.

Both eastbound Cheyenne and the 215 off-ramp will be closed for an undetermined time. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

