Crash closes I-15 southbound outside Las Vegas

Interstate 15’s southbound lanes were closed outside of Las Vegas due to a tractor trailer fire and crash.

Close-up of lights on roof of police car.

The crash unfolded in the southbound lanes of mile marker 104 between Moapa Valley and Mesquite shortly before 5 a.m. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said motorists traveling through the area should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

