Crash closes I-15 southbound outside Las Vegas
Interstate 15’s southbound lanes were closed outside of Las Vegas due to a tractor trailer fire and crash.
Interstate 15’s southbound lanes were closed outside of Las Vegas due to a tractor trailer fire and crash.
The crash unfolded in the southbound lanes of mile marker 104 between Moapa Valley and Mesquite shortly before 5 a.m. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said motorists traveling through the area should expect delays.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.