Crash closes I-15 southbound outside Las Vegas

By Glenn Puit Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2022 - 6:52 am
 
Close-up of lights on roof of police car.
Interstate 15’s southbound lanes were closed outside of Las Vegas due to a tractor trailer fire and crash.

The crash unfolded in the southbound lanes of mile marker 104 between Moapa Valley and Mesquite shortly before 5 a.m. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said motorists traveling through the area should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

THE LATEST