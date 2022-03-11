39°F
Crash on Interstate 15 closes northbound lanes at Jean

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2022 - 6:23 am
 
Updated March 11, 2022 - 6:25 am
(Freeway and Arterial System of Transportation)
A vehicle crash on Interstate 15 has closed northbound lanes at Jean.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said at 5:01 a.m. that the crash occurred near mile marker 12.

“All (northbound) lanes are blocked,” the commission said in a tweet. “Northbound traffic has to exit at Jean.”

A traffic camera showed a tractor trailer overturned on the highway blocking all three lanes. Another vehicle was also involved. A request for more details on the nature of the crash was pending with the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

