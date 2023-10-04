Dirt bike rider critically injured in south Las Vegas collision

Police said the dirt bike rider was traveling at a high rate of speed while popping a wheelie when a truck entered the roadway.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Florida resident was critically injured Wednesday afternoon when his dirt bike collided with a 2016 Chevrolet truck just east of Las Vegas Boulevard South at Windmill Lane and Giles Street

The driver, believed to be a 19-year-old Florida man, was popping a wheelie on his dirt bike as he headed eastbound on Windmill Lane at a high rate of speed about 2:30 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2016 Chevrolet truck was westbound on Windmill Lane, east of Giles Street, and entered the two-way center turn lane. The Chevrolet made a left, southbound turn onto Giles Street. A collision occurred when the Chevrolet entered

the path of travel of the KTM dirt bike. The dirt bike overturned, partially ejecting the rider, and both slid into the left side of the Chevrolet truck.

The dirt bike rider was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet remained at the collision scene and cooperated with the investigation.