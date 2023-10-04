75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

Dirt bike rider critically injured in south Las Vegas collision

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2023 - 4:33 pm
 
Updated October 4, 2023 - 8:45 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Florida resident was critically injured Wednesday afternoon when his dirt bike collided with a 2016 Chevrolet truck just east of Las Vegas Boulevard South at Windmill Lane and Giles Street

The driver, believed to be a 19-year-old Florida man, was popping a wheelie on his dirt bike as he headed eastbound on Windmill Lane at a high rate of speed about 2:30 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2016 Chevrolet truck was westbound on Windmill Lane, east of Giles Street, and entered the two-way center turn lane. The Chevrolet made a left, southbound turn onto Giles Street. A collision occurred when the Chevrolet entered

the path of travel of the KTM dirt bike. The dirt bike overturned, partially ejecting the rider, and both slid into the left side of the Chevrolet truck.

The dirt bike rider was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet remained at the collision scene and cooperated with the investigation.

MOST READ
1
Lawsuit filed against Nevada secretary of state, Trump to bar him from ballot
Lawsuit filed against Nevada secretary of state, Trump to bar him from ballot
2
Gambler who was kicked out of casino must be paid, regulators say
Gambler who was kicked out of casino must be paid, regulators say
3
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
4
MGM, Caesars face 9 lawsuits in wake of cyberattacks
MGM, Caesars face 9 lawsuits in wake of cyberattacks
5
Man dies after shooting near the Strip
Man dies after shooting near the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Multiple-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas leaves many injured, one driver missing
Multiple-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas leaves many injured, one driver missing
Motorcyclist fighting for life after southwest valley collision with sedan
Motorcyclist fighting for life after southwest valley collision with sedan
Driver dies after east Las Vegas collision
Driver dies after east Las Vegas collision
Motorcyclist dies in east valley crash
Motorcyclist dies in east valley crash
Man struck, killed by truck on I-15
Man struck, killed by truck on I-15
Suspect sought in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian apprehended
Suspect sought in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian apprehended