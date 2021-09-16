Downtown road closures in effect Friday morning for Life is Beautiful

Life is Beautiful returns to downtown Las Vegas this weekend after a one-year hiatus and with it a bevy of road closures.

Road closures for Life is Beautiful along East Fremont Street on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Traffic is redirected for Life is Beautiful as Stewart Avenue is closed near East 6th Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Traffic is closed for Life is Beautiful along West Carson Avenue at South 7th Street on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Road closure for Life is Beautiful along South 8th Street at East Carson Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A funny sign hangs about Life is Beautiful on South 7th Street on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Art containers are in place about an entrance to Life is Beautiful off of South 6th Street on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Zua Justo with A2Z Joyful Creations carries some balloons to an entrance for Life is Beautiful along South 7th Street on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The video screens for the Life is Beautiful main stage are readied on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The three-day long festival runs from Friday to Sunday and primarily takes place in and around the Fremont East District.

The most impactful road closures go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, including shutting down Fremont Street to vehicle traffic between Las Vegas Boulevard and 6th Street, according to a road closure plan released by the city of Las Vegas earlier this month. Fremont will reopen to vehicular traffic Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Also closing early Friday morning are Carson Avenue from 6th to 7th and both 6th and 7th Street from Bridger Avenue to Carson. These roads will open back up to vehicles Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Several road closures have in in effect for the majority of the month tied to the event including the following:

Closed between Sept. 6 and Sept. 24: Mesquite Avenue between 6th and 8th streets; 6th Street between Stewart Avenue and Mesquite; 7th Street between Stewart and Mesquite.

Closed between Sept. 10 and Sept. 23: 10th Street between Fremont and Ogden Avenue and 8th Street between Carson and Fremont.

Closed between Sept. 13 and Sept. 20: 9th Street between Fremont and Ogden.

Closed between Sept. 13 and Sept. 21: Stewart between Las Vegas Boulevard and 8th Street; 6th and 7th streets between Ogden and Stewart; Ogden between 9th and 11th and Fremont Street between 6th and 11th streets.

Closed between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20: Ogden between 7th and 9th streets.

Closed between Sept. 14 and Sept. 21: Ogden between 9th and 11th streets.

Closed between Sept. 15 and Sept. 20: Carson between 7th and 11th streets; 7th and 9th streets between Carson and Ogden; 10th Street between Carson and Fremont and 8th Street between Fremont and Ogden.

Closed between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21: Fremont between 6th and 11th streets.

Contact Mick Akers at makers @reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.