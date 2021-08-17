Driver extracted from cab after semis collide on US 95 in Las Vegas

Firefighters extracted an injured driver from the cab of his semi truck after a collision with another big rig Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 95 in east Las Vegas.

Firefighters extracted an injured driver from the cab of his semi truck after a collision with another big rig on northbound U.S. Highway 95 between East Charleston Boulevard and North Eastern Avenue., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Heavy traffic is seen on northbound U.S. Highway 95 between East Charleston Boulevard and North Eastern Avenue as firefighters extract an injured driver from the cab of his semi truck after a collision with another big rig on , on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The trapped driver was taken to a trauma center, according to an update posted on the department’s Twitter feed just after 9:30 a.m. There was no immediate information on the driver’s condition.

Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating the incident.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash on U.S. 95 northbound between E. Charleston Boulevard and N. Eastern Avenue about 9 a.m. The incident led to a fuel spill, and a hazmat team was on scene to assist with the cleanup.

US-95 was closed at Charleston, creating a long backup on the northbound lanes.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

