98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Traffic

Driver extracted from cab after semis collide on US 95 in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2021 - 9:44 am
 
Updated August 17, 2021 - 10:17 am
Firefighters extracted an injured driver from the cab of his semi truck after a collision with ...
Firefighters extracted an injured driver from the cab of his semi truck after a collision with another big rig on northbound U.S. Highway 95 between East Charleston Boulevard and North Eastern Avenue., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Heavy traffic is seen on northbound U.S. Highway 95 between East Charleston Boulevard and North ...
Heavy traffic is seen on northbound U.S. Highway 95 between East Charleston Boulevard and North Eastern Avenue as firefighters extract an injured driver from the cab of his semi truck after a collision with another big rig on , on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Firefighters extracted an injured driver from the cab of his semi truck after a collision with another big rig Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 95 in east Las Vegas.

The trapped driver was taken to a trauma center, according to an update posted on the department’s Twitter feed just after 9:30 a.m. There was no immediate information on the driver’s condition.

Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating the incident.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash on U.S. 95 northbound between E. Charleston Boulevard and N. Eastern Avenue about 9 a.m. The incident led to a fuel spill, and a hazmat team was on scene to assist with the cleanup.

US-95 was closed at Charleston, creating a long backup on the northbound lanes.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$129K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$129K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
2
Sisolak provides option for large venues to go maskless
Sisolak provides option for large venues to go maskless
3
Woman arrested on DUI charge in fatal crash on I-15 in Las Vegas
Woman arrested on DUI charge in fatal crash on I-15 in Las Vegas
4
Mom: Vaccinated Las Vegas flight attendant dies from COVID
Mom: Vaccinated Las Vegas flight attendant dies from COVID
5
Raiders welcome back kicker Daniel Carlson, release 7 players
Raiders welcome back kicker Daniel Carlson, release 7 players
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST