Impairment suspected in fatal scooter-SUV crash in central Las Vegas

Impairment is suspected in a fatal scooter-SUV collision in the central valley Thursday evening.

A woman, 52, riding a scooter was struck by an SUV at 5:35 p.m. near South Valley View Boulevard and West Twain Avenue, police said.

In a statement, police said “a Toyota FJ was traveling westbound on W. Twain Avenue making a right turn to go northbound S. Valley View Boulevard. A pedestrian riding an electric scooter was traveling eastbound W. Twain Avenue at S. Valley View Boulevard in the north crosswalk. A collision occurred when the pedestrian turned left on S. Valley View Boulevard into the northbound travel lanes and the path of the Toyota FJ.”

The scooter rider was declared deceased at the scene by medical responders. The SUV driver stopped and officers suspected impairment. The driver was arrested on DUI-related charges.

