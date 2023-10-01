71°F
Traffic

Emergency repairs begin on Pahrump Valley Highway Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2023 - 12:18 pm
 
Cars wait to be guided by a pilot car along State Route 160 after a portion of the road was was ...
Cars wait to be guided by a pilot car along State Route 160 after a portion of the road was washed out and covered in debris from monsoonal flash floods in the region in Pahrump, Nev., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Emergency repairs are slated to begin Monday on State Route 160, also known as the Pahrump Valley Highway, following flooding damage from storms over Labor Day weekend and Tropical Storm Hilary.

Work on the road will be between Tecopa and Cathedral Canyon roads, between Las Vegas and Pahrump, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The project includes a median repair, cleaning out drainage culverts and several miles of shoulder repair in both directions.

Only one lane of traffic will be open in each direction in the work zone with a 55 mph speed limit, NDOT said in a news release.

The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. The project is expected to be complete in late November, NDOT said.

For more information on Nevada road projects, visit dot.nv.gov.

