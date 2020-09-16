Fatal crash closes I-15 southbound in central Las Vegas

The southbound lanes of Interstate 15 were closed in central Las Vegas early Wednesday because of a fatal crash investigation.

Interstate 15 traffic is stopped near Desert Inn Road about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Traffic on I-15 was backed up for several miles because of a fatal crash investigation on I-15 near Flamingo Road. (RTC Fast camera)

Southbound Interstate 15 traffic makes a forced exit at Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas early Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, because of the freeway being closed near Flamingo Road for a fatal crash on the interstate. (RTC Fast camera)

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash unfolded at 12:21 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-15 near Flamingo Road. Traffic was being diverted off the southbound lanes and onto Spring Mountain Road as authorities investigated.

No details had been released on the particulars of the crash as of 4:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

