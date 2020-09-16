75°F
Traffic

Fatal crash closes I-15 southbound in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2020 - 4:43 am
 
Updated September 16, 2020 - 5:34 am

The southbound lanes of Interstate 15 were closed in central Las Vegas early Wednesday because of a fatal crash.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash unfolded at 12:21 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-15 near Flamingo Road. Traffic was being diverted off the southbound lanes and onto Spring Mountain Road as authorities investigated.

No details had been released on the particulars of the crash as of 4:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

