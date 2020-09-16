Fatal crash closes I-15 southbound in central Las Vegas
The southbound lanes of Interstate 15 were closed in central Las Vegas early Wednesday because of a fatal crash investigation.
The Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash unfolded at 12:21 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-15 near Flamingo Road. Traffic was being diverted off the southbound lanes and onto Spring Mountain Road as authorities investigated.
No details had been released on the particulars of the crash as of 4:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
