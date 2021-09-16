86°F
Traffic

Fatal crash snarls traffic in northeast Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2021 - 9:21 am
 
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road, on Thursday, Sep. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road, on Thursday, Sep. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road, on Thursday, Sep. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road, on Thursday, Sep. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police investigate a fatal crash near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash in the northeast valley early Thursday.

Officers closed off all lanes of East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road after the 7:06 a.m. crash, which involved at least three vehicles — a white sedan, a red sedan and a box truck.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said the crash was having a significant impact on traffic in the Sunrise Manor area and urged motorists to steer clear if possible.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

