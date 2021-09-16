Fatal crash snarls traffic in northeast Las Vegas Valley

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash at East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road early Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road, on Thursday, Sep. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road, on Thursday, Sep. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road, on Thursday, Sep. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road, on Thursday, Sep. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police investigate a fatal crash near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash in the northeast valley early Thursday.

Officers closed off all lanes of East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road after the 7:06 a.m. crash, which involved at least three vehicles — a white sedan, a red sedan and a box truck.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said the crash was having a significant impact on traffic in the Sunrise Manor area and urged motorists to steer clear if possible.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.