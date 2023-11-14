73°F
Traffic

Full road closure on Lake Mead Boulevard amid police activity

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2023 - 2:12 pm
 
Traffic camera showing a road closure at Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards. (Nevada D ...
Traffic camera showing a road closure at Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
Police point a gun at someone in the 1400 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard. (K.M. Cannon/Las V ...
Police point a gun at someone in the 1400 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lake Mead Boulevard closed in both directions between Martin Luther King Boulevard and D Street around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday amid ongoing police activity in the area.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Tuesday morning that police were investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard.

One person was taken to University Medical Center, and “multiple” people had been detained, police said.

Police said that an investigation was ongoing, and to avoid the area.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com

