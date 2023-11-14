Full road closure on Lake Mead Boulevard amid police activity
Lake Mead Boulevard was closed in both diretions Tuesday afternoon near Martin Luther King Boulevard due to ongoing police activity in the area.
Lake Mead Boulevard closed in both directions between Martin Luther King Boulevard and D Street around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday amid ongoing police activity in the area.
The Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Tuesday morning that police were investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard.
One person was taken to University Medical Center, and “multiple” people had been detained, police said.
Police said that an investigation was ongoing, and to avoid the area.
