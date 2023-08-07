Game Day Express returns for another season of local games

The popular Game Day Express bus service is back for another season of Raiders, Knights and UNLV sporting events in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will offer Game Day Express bus service for Raiders, Golden Knights and UNLV football home games this season. Photo taken outside Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Mick Ackers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The popular Game Day Express bus service is back for another season of sporting events in the Las Vegas Valley.

Fans can utilize the service, provided by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, for Raiders and UNLV football games at Allegiant Stadium and Golden Knights games at T-Mobile Arena.

The first Game Day Express service of the season will be available to football fans for the Raiders’ lone preseason home game, Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers, the RTC announced Monday.

The UNLV Game Day Express will begin with the team’s first home game on Sept. 2. The Knights bus service 9s slated to begin Sept. 27 with their first home preseason game.

The service for all games is $2 one way or $4 round trip, with the RTC recommending riders buy tickets in advance on the rideRTC app.

The pick up/drop off locations for Knights and Raiders games differ from UNLV games.

Pick up and drop off locations for Raiders and Knights games.

— Summerlin Game Day Express: Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Boulevard.

— Green Valley Game Day Express: Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson .

— Centennial Hills Game Day Express: Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Drive.

— East Side Game Day Express: Sam’s Town Hotel.

— 5111 Boulder Highway.

— North Las Vegas Game Day Express: Aliante Hotel, 7300 N. Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas .

— West Henderson Game Day Express: M Resort, 12300 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Henderson .

The first departure from the various locations for Raiders home games leaves three hours prior to the start of games, with service arriving every 30 minutes. Departures from Aliante and Sam’s Town will be approximately every hour.

The last departure from all pick up locations will be one hour prior to kickoff. Each route departs the stadium approximately 30 minutes after the game ends.

The first departure for Knights home games will be two hours before game time with additional departures ending one hour before puck drop, depending on pick up location. Each route will depart T-Mobile Arena 20 minutes after the game ends.

Pick-up location for UNLV football home games:

— UNLV Game Day Express: UNLV Transit Center 1135 E. University Ave.

First departure for UNLV football home games at Allegiant Stadium is two hours before the game, with additional rides running every 20 minutes thereafter, until one hour before kickoff. Return trips will depart the stadium 25 minutes and one hour after the game ends.

For tourists planning to attend games from downtown Las Vegas or the Strip, the RTC’s Deuce bus service is available 24/7 and features stops near Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena.

Fans traveling to Allegiant Stadium can take the Deuce to the transit stop near Mandalay Bay, then walk across Hacienda Avenue Bridge, which is closed to automobile traffic before and after Raiders games. Knights fans can take the Deuce to the Park MGM transit stop, then walk to T-Mobile Arena.

