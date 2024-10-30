Henderson police expands automatic license plate reader system

The Henderson Police Department announced the addition of 54 cameras at “strategic locations throughout the community.”

The Henderson Police Department is adding 54 cameras to automatically capture license plates of passing vehicles, according to a press release.

The technology is used by police to cross-check license plates that are flagged as stolen, linked to criminal activity and linked to missing or endangered people, the department said.

“The Henderson Police Department is excited to announce the addition of ALPR pole cameras at strategic locations throughout the community to deter crime while increasing investigative potential,” the press release said. The ALPR acronym refers to Automatic License Plate Reader technology.

Police said that the technology does not capture personal information about people inside vehicles. Officers would only be able to identify a vehicle’s registered owned “by querying a separate, secure state government database of vehicle license plate records, which is restricted, controlled, and audited,” the press release said.

The department secured a grant from state and local fiscal recovery funds to purchase these cameras, police said. The technology has been in limited use at the police department since April 2011.

