Henderson police investigating 4-vehicle crash in Green Valley area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2020 - 12:01 pm
 

Henderson police were investigating a four-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning, the department said.

Officers were called about 9:20 a.m. to the crash near North Green Valley Parkway and Robindale Road, the Henderson Police Department said.

Investigators do not believe that speed or impairment were factors in the crash, police said. Green Valley Parkway was closed on Wednesday from Robindale to Silver Springs Parkway.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries, department spokesman Alan Olivera said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

