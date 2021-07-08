I-15 lane reduction outside of Mesquite planned for next week

Motorists traveling between Las Vegas and Utah next week should brace for lane restrictions.

A $56 million replacement of Virgin River Bridge No. 1 along Interstate 15 is set to begin Monday near Littlefield, Arizona, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. (ADOT)

Lane restrictions are planned for I-15 at Virgin River Bridge No. 1, near Littlefield, Arizona, as a bridge inspection is planned as part of a larger $56 million road project in the area slated to last until 2024, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Work will occur in the area from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-July 16, with I-15 southbound down to one lane and the speed limit reduced to 45 mph.

Officials urge drivers to adhere to the posted speed limit and proceed through the work zone with caution, looking out for construction workers while the restrictions are in place.

Drivers can anticipate additional lane restrictions and traffic shifts later this summer as part of the bridge replacement project.

One travel lane in each direction will be maintained throughout the project.

The 29-mile segment of I-15 in Arizona connects Nevada and Utah and is a heavily traveled commercial and economic corridor linking Southern California with the Rocky Mountain region.

The project’s scope includes replacing the abutment foundations, piers and the bridge deck. Repaving, new pavement markings, new guardrails and signage are also planned.

