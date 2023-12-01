I-15 opened after day-long investigation of trooper deaths

The investigation into the deaths of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers led to the closure of Interstate 15 in Las Vegas.

Interstate 15northbound is closed north of Charleston Boulevard Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, after two Nevada State Troopers were struck and killed while assisting a motorist. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The investigation into the deaths of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers led to the closure of Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on Thursday.

A vehicle crashed into two troopers around 3:30 a.m. Thursday as they investigated a stopped vehicle near the northbound I-15 and D Street exit.

The crash caused the closure of I-15 in the downtown/Spaghetti Bowl area, leading to traffic congestion on local roads.

The lives of these two @NVStatePolice Highway Patrol Troopers will never be forgotten. Rest now, we have the watch from here. 💙 pic.twitter.com/eQHojVPTdo — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 30, 2023

