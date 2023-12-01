45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

I-15 opened after day-long investigation of trooper deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2023 - 4:22 pm
 
Updated November 30, 2023 - 8:08 pm
Interstate 15northbound is closed north of Charleston Boulevard Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, after ...
Interstate 15northbound is closed north of Charleston Boulevard Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, after two Nevada State Troopers were struck and killed while assisting a motorist. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Interstate 15 northbound is closed north of Charleston Boulevard Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, after ...
Interstate 15 northbound is closed north of Charleston Boulevard Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, after two Nevada State Troopers were struck and killed while assisting a motorist. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The investigation into the deaths of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers led to the closure of Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on Thursday.

A vehicle crashed into two troopers around 3:30 a.m. Thursday as they investigated a stopped vehicle near the northbound I-15 and D Street exit.

The crash caused the closure of I-15 in the downtown/Spaghetti Bowl area, leading to traffic congestion on local roads.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; suspect identified
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; suspect identified
2
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
3
When will the Strip be back to normal?
When will the Strip be back to normal?
4
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
5
You won’t believe which cheeseburger has been named best in Nevada
You won’t believe which cheeseburger has been named best in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Man ejected, killed in Jean rollover
By / RJ

About 9:50 p.m., a vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons on Goodsprings Road at mile marker 5 in Jean, according to the Nevada State Police.

More stories
Suspect arrested in I-15 hit-and-run that killed 2 troopers
Suspect arrested in I-15 hit-and-run that killed 2 troopers
Pedestrian killed in southern Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash
Pedestrian killed in southern Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash
Pedestrian hit in central Las Vegas more than 3 weeks ago dies
Pedestrian hit in central Las Vegas more than 3 weeks ago dies
Police: Pedestrian killed after SUV veered onto sidewalk
Police: Pedestrian killed after SUV veered onto sidewalk
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15 identified
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15 identified
1 dead in east Las Vegas car-truck crash, police say
1 dead in east Las Vegas car-truck crash, police say