Traffic

I-15 shutdown in at Charleston after crash Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2023 - 9:39 pm
 

The I-15 freeway was closed at Charleston after a crash Saturday night, according to Nevada State Police.

Police shut down all lanes going southbound on the I-15 at Charleston Boulevard after a crash involving a pedestrian, according to a department press release.

Police said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday night and may have involved multiple vehicles.

The press release said all lanes are also shut down at the southbound I-15 freeway and Blue Diamond Road.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

