I-15 shutdown in at Charleston after crash Saturday

Police said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday night and may have involved multiple vehicles.

The I-15 freeway was closed at Charleston after a crash Saturday night, according to Nevada State Police.

Police shut down all lanes going southbound on the I-15 at Charleston Boulevard after a crash involving a pedestrian, according to a department press release.

The press release said all lanes are also shut down at the southbound I-15 freeway and Blue Diamond Road.

