Las Vegas Market expected to congest downtown roads next week

Las Vegas officials are warning motorists to expect heavy traffic congestion downtown next week for the Las Vegas Market show.

Taking place Sunday-April 16 at the World Market Center, the five-day furniture, gift and home decor expo is expected to draw 5,000-10,000 attendees, city of Las Vegas officials announced Tuesday.

Although that number is down from the usual 50,000 attendees, traffic is expected to be an issue around the World Market Center during the show, which runs 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 15 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 16. Exhibitors will move out of the World Market Center between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. April 16 and between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. April 17.

The heaviest morning vehicle congestion is expected between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. northbound on Grand Central Parkway between Charleston Boulevard and Symphony Park Avenue, in addition to moderate to heavy vehicle traffic eastbound on Bonneville Avenue from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Grand Central Parkway, according to city officials.

In the evening, traffic is expected to be impacted the most between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the heaviest traffic anticipated on westbound Bonneville Avenue from Grand Central to Martin Luther King, as well as southbound on both Grand Central and Martin Luther King from Bonneville to Charleston. Additional traffic impacts are expected westbound on Symphony Park between Grand Central and Martin Luther King.

During peak hours, motorists are advised to use Casino Center Boulevard, Las Vegas Boulevard or Eastern Avenue to access Interstate 15 southbound via U.S. Highway 95.

