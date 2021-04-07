74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Traffic

Las Vegas Market expected to congest downtown roads next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2021 - 10:58 am
 
Rows of cars fill surrounding parking lots as crowds of people gather for the opening day of th ...
Rows of cars fill surrounding parking lots as crowds of people gather for the opening day of the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center, Jan. 27, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Las Vegas officials are warning motorists to expect heavy traffic congestion downtown next week for the Las Vegas Market show.

Taking place Sunday-April 16 at the World Market Center, the five-day furniture, gift and home decor expo is expected to draw 5,000-10,000 attendees, city of Las Vegas officials announced Tuesday.

Although that number is down from the usual 50,000 attendees, traffic is expected to be an issue around the World Market Center during the show, which runs 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 15 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 16. Exhibitors will move out of the World Market Center between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. April 16 and between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. April 17.

The heaviest morning vehicle congestion is expected between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. northbound on Grand Central Parkway between Charleston Boulevard and Symphony Park Avenue, in addition to moderate to heavy vehicle traffic eastbound on Bonneville Avenue from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Grand Central Parkway, according to city officials.

In the evening, traffic is expected to be impacted the most between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the heaviest traffic anticipated on westbound Bonneville Avenue from Grand Central to Martin Luther King, as well as southbound on both Grand Central and Martin Luther King from Bonneville to Charleston. Additional traffic impacts are expected westbound on Symphony Park between Grand Central and Martin Luther King.

During peak hours, motorists are advised to use Casino Center Boulevard, Las Vegas Boulevard or Eastern Avenue to access Interstate 15 southbound via U.S. Highway 95.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Bookkeeper accused of swindling more than $100K from doctor’s office
Bookkeeper accused of swindling more than $100K from doctor’s office
2
Ex-NBA player takes step to keep long-stalled Strip project alive
Ex-NBA player takes step to keep long-stalled Strip project alive
3
North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee says he’s becoming a Republican
North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee says he’s becoming a Republican
4
Water official calls for Nevada to ban ‘unused turf’
Water official calls for Nevada to ban ‘unused turf’
5
Nevada’s COVID-19 positivity rate inches higher again as deaths leap
Nevada’s COVID-19 positivity rate inches higher again as deaths leap
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Desert Inn Road construction project gets underway
RJ

A groundbreaking ceremony on Monday marked the beginning of a construction project that will link two sections of Desert Inn Road in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.