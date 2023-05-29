92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

Las Vegas police shut down freeway in response to gun call

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2023 - 6:04 pm
 
Northbound Interstate 15 north of Charleston Boulevard is jammed during a temporary shutdown as ...
Northbound Interstate 15 north of Charleston Boulevard is jammed during a temporary shutdown as police apprehend an armed suspect near Symphony Park on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (RTC FastCam)

Las Vegas police shut down Interstate 15 after reports of a person with a gun Sunday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call for a person with a firearm in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to Metro Lt. Braden Schrag.

Police shut down I-15 going both directions out of precaution while setting up containment in the area of Symphony Park and the I-15, around the subject.

According to Schrag, police arrested the person with no incident and the freeway was reopened with no injuries after about 20 minutes.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

MOST READ
1
Former, current VGK players sell homes
Former, current VGK players sell homes
2
Is Tom Brady a possibility for Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo can’t go?
Is Tom Brady a possibility for Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo can’t go?
3
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
4
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
5
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Left has pushed the envelope
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Left has pushed the envelope
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Driver killed after striking pole
Driver killed after striking pole
Woman shot, killed by NLV police identified
Woman shot, killed by NLV police identified
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Interstate 15 at Tropicana
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Interstate 15 at Tropicana
US 95 reopens after fatal crash
US 95 reopens after fatal crash
Motorcyclist dies in Blue Diamond Road crash
Motorcyclist dies in Blue Diamond Road crash
Pedestrian critically injured in northeast Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian critically injured in northeast Las Vegas crash