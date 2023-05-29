Las Vegas police shut down freeway in response to gun call

Las Vegas police closed the I-15 freeway for about 20 minutes as they responded for a firearm call.

Northbound Interstate 15 north of Charleston Boulevard is jammed during a temporary shutdown as police apprehend an armed suspect near Symphony Park on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (RTC FastCam)

Las Vegas police shut down Interstate 15 after reports of a person with a gun Sunday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call for a person with a firearm in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to Metro Lt. Braden Schrag.

Police shut down I-15 going both directions out of precaution while setting up containment in the area of Symphony Park and the I-15, around the subject.

According to Schrag, police arrested the person with no incident and the freeway was reopened with no injuries after about 20 minutes.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.