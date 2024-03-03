Man dies after February hit-and-run

A 48-year-old Las Vegas man was struck by an SUV on Feb. 14.

A 48-year-old Las Vegas man has died after he was struck by an SUV in a mid-February hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas.

Lejon Darden died of his injuries at University Medical Center, the Metropolitan Police Department announced in a press release Sunday.

According to police, Darden was crossing Charleston Boulevard east of Decatur Boulevard outside of a crosswalk at about 9:33 p.m. on Feb. 14 when an SUV heading west on Charleston hit him.

The driver of the SUV fled the crash west on Charleston, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office notified police on Sunday that the pedestrian had died.

Darden’s death is the 34th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction so far in 2024.

The crash remained under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by going to www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or by using the mobile app “P3.”

