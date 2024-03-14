Million-dollar AI project coming to streets of downtown Las Vegas

New Year’s Eve revelers make their way across Las Vegas Boulevard to the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas officials received a $1.4 million federal grant to be invested in an artificial intelligence pedestrian detection system on the Fremont Street corridor.

The project will look to increase pedestrian safety in the busy Fremont Street area by installing AI pedestrian detection systems, which adjust traffic signals and crossing flasher timing in real time based on the volume of pedestrians waiting to cross and the time it takes them to cross the street.

The federal award is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Rep Dina Titus, D-Nev. helped secure.

“Las Vegas will pilot adaptive technology, significantly reducing pedestrian-related crashes and improving traffic flow along our community’s roadways,” Titus said in a statement. “I will keep working in Congress to secure funding for projects that help safely move all roadway users around the Valley.”

In addition to the AI system, the project adds adaptive traffic signals along the corridor and an inclusive push-button system where vulnerable road users would get a longer crossing time by using a government-issued concession card.

Fremont Street was chosen for the pilot program because it sees roughly 26 million visitors per year. The majority of those visitors walk Fremont Street Experience, the five-block outdoor destination featuring a massive LED canopy, lined with shops, restaurants and casinos with multiple pedestrian crossings along the corridor.

