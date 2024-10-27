61°F
Motorcyclist dies after striking SUV in west valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2024 - 7:17 am
 

A motorcyclist died after colliding with an SUV in the west valley Saturday evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a 60-year-old man on a motorcycle struck a 2004 Ford Expedition on West Flamingo Road west of Arville Street around 6:49 p.m.

The man was ejected from his motorcycle after the collision police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Ford driver remained at the collision scene and showed no sign of impairment.

The motorcyclist’s death is the 129th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

