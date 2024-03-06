Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-15 exit ramp in Las Vegas

A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash, prompting the Nevada Highway Patrol to shut down all four ramps at Spring Mountain Road and Interstate 15 for hours.

All traffic exits ramps on Interstate 15 at Spring Mountain Road and Mel Torme Way for a fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Nevada Highway Patrol said it expected the ramps to be closed for 5-6 hours after the noontime crash.(RTC)

At 12:52 p.m., state troopers responded to the single motorcycle crash on the Spring Mountain eastbound exit ramp on I-15 and the driver was confirmed dead at the scene, Nevada State Police Trooper Shawn Haggstrom said.

The eastbound, westbound, northbound and southbound ramps at Spring Mountain and the highway were shut down for five to six hours, affecting rush hour traffic in the area, Haggstrom said.

