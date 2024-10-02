Motorcyclist killed in northwest valley crash identified
The Southern Command of the Nevada Highway Patrol has investigated 53 fatal crashes that have killed 61 people this year.
A motorcyclist killed in a northwest valley crash on Friday has been identified by the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Bradley Houston Collier, 37, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the 5 p.m. crash near North Jones Boulevard and Eastland Ranch Avenue, troopers said in a news release.
A preliminary investigation indicated that a white Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle driven by Collier was stopped at Eastland Ranch Avenue and North Jones. After he accelerated at a high rate of speed from the stop sign while turning left onto North Jones, Collier lost control of the motorcycle, according to the release.
The bike traveled across the southbound lanes and struck a curb. Collier was thrown from the bike, troopers said.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.