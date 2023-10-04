Motorists asked to avoid south valley intersection after collision

Drivers in the south valley may face delays as police investigate a motorcycle-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man driving a motorcycle was taken to Univertsity Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after the 2:30 p.m. collision just east of Las Vegas Boulevard South at Windmill Lane and Giles Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

