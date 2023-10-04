85°F
Traffic

Motorists asked to avoid south valley intersection after collision

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2023 - 4:33 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drivers in the south valley may face delays as police investigate a motorcycle-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon.

A man driving a motorcycle was taken to Univertsity Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after the 2:30 p.m. collision just east of Las Vegas Boulevard South at Windmill Lane and Giles Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

