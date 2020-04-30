Multiple road, ramp closures set for Centennial Bowl interchange

The closures are scheduled to occur over the next week where U.S. Highway 95 meets the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas.

Multiple road and ramp closures are scheduled to occur from Thursday, April 30 through Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Centennial Bowl interchange where U.S. Highway 95 meets the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Multiple road and ramp closures are scheduled to occur over the next week at the Centennial Bowl interchange where U.S. Highway 95 meets the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas.

These closures are required as part of the $73 million next phase of the Centennial Bowl road project that broke ground in January 2019.

The project includes building new freeway flyover ramps, connecting the eastbound 215 to U.S. 95 southbound and U.S.95 northbound to the 215 westbound. Construction is scheduled to finish in late fall.

“Construction crews are busily working on the Centennial Bowl interchange, with a flurry of building activity necessitating a series of back-to-back road and ramp closures from April 30 through May 11,” said Tony Illia, Department of Transportation spokesman. “The project creates critical flyover ramps linking U.S. Highway 95 with the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas for direct freeway-to-freeway connections that allow higher travel speeds for greater efficiency and safety.”

Starting Thursday at 9 p.m.

— Oso Blanca Road at the 215 will close to traffic until 5 a.m. Friday.

— The Ann Road onramp to northbound U.S. 95 will be closed until 10 a.m. Saturday.

— The northeast connector from northbound U.S.95 to the eastbound 215 will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

— The temporary northbound U.S. 95 northwest connector to the westbound 215 will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

— Lane reductions will occur on northbound U.S. 95 between Craig Road and the 215 until 5 a.m. Monday.

Over the next two weeks

— The southbound U.S. Highway 95 to Centennial Center Boulevard offramp will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

— The southbound U.S. 95 to Centennial Center Boulevard offramp will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. May 7.

— The southbound U.S. 95 to Centennial Center offramp will be closed from 8 p.m. May 7, until 5 a.m. May 8.

— The southbound U.S. 95 to Centennial Center offramp will be closed from 8 p.m. May 10, until 5 a.m. May 11.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.